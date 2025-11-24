Royal

Meghan Markle makes strong demand to Prince Harry as holiday season nears

  • By Riba Shaikh
  |
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be heading in completely different directions as they make plans for holiday season.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be in "tenterhooks" waiting for King Charles' approval to visit England with family at Christmas.

"He’s talking seriously about extending the trip and blocking off much of December, but until he gets the approval he can’t plan anything," a source told Closer magazine.

However, the delay in a go ahead from Royal Family has driven a wedge between the couple as Meghan wants The Duke of Sussex to prioritise her and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet over anything.

"Right now, it’s so painfully apparent that they’re on totally separate pages," the insider claimed about the couple.

They continued, "The way things stand right now he’s on standby to pack his bags and take off at a moment’s notice, totally by himself, which is obviously far from ideal."

Speaking about Meghan's feelings on the same, the source added, "She’s bored rigid with these conversations about Harry’s family and wishes Harry would show some backbone and put his own family first."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to England together in 2022 at Queen Elizabeth's II funeral - which marked their first visit together as a couple since leaving the UK in 2020.

