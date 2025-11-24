Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video

Kensington Palace has shared Kate Middleton's personal message to raise awareness about a crucial matter.
On Monday, November 24, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales issued Kate's statement - just hours after she kicked off Addiction Awareness Week with an emotional message.
"Proud to be Patron of the Forward Trust this Addiction Awareness Week. Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support," read the message from Catherine.
Kate's statement was accompanied by glimpses of her letter to raise awareness regarding stigma surrounding addiction.
The future Queen in her emotional letter emphasised on treating people with addiction habit with love and compassion instead of judgement.
She continued, "But still, even now in 2025, people's experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change."
"The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives," the mom of three added.
Prince William's wife further encouraged "Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support."
