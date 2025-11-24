Royal

Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video

The Princess of Wales speaks on complex health issue 'ruining lives' in emotional message

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video
Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video

Kensington Palace has shared Kate Middleton's personal message to raise awareness about a crucial matter.

On Monday, November 24, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales issued Kate's statement - just hours after she kicked off Addiction Awareness Week with an emotional message.

"Proud to be Patron of the Forward Trust this Addiction Awareness Week. Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support," read the message from Catherine.

Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video

Kate's statement was accompanied by glimpses of her letter to raise awareness regarding stigma surrounding addiction.

The future Queen in her emotional letter emphasised on treating people with addiction habit with love and compassion instead of judgement.

She continued, "But still, even now in 2025, people's experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change."

"The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives," the mom of three added.

Prince William's wife further encouraged "Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support."

Kate Middleton's major update came just hours after her estranged sister-in-law dropped an exciting video on her lifestyle brand's official Instagram account.

In the video, Meghan shared some lovely tips to hosts different kinds of guests in the morning during the holiday season.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer, files complaint against BBC over major blunder

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed
Author Andy Webb draws parallels between the late Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview and her tragic death

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot
Jeffrey Epstein horrible plot against Andrew, Fergie unearthed in shocking new revelation

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel make joint apperance for a speical reception

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move
The young British prince is set to attend secondary school next September, as the Prince and Princess of Wales weigh their options

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day
Prince Harry set to travel to Canada without wife Meghan Markle for a short trip

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has dropped its holiday collection ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame
Kate Middleton marks Addiction Awareness Week with emotional message

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’
Prince William and Kate Middleton panic over King Charles III shocking decision

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’
The Princess Royal is honoured with a heartfelt title for standing strong with the royal family amid Andrew’s drama

Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl

Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl
Prince William’s timely video message sparks buzz amid Sarah Ferguson's bombshell interview speculation

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit
The former Duchess of York is house hunting for a fresh start after Andrew fallout