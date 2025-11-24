Royal

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel make joint apperance for a speical reception

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

The Swedish royal couple has hosted a grand reception for the Crimea Platform.

Over the weekend, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel held a reception at the Royal Palace in Stockholm for the participants of the 2025 Crimea Platform Parliamentary Summit.

The fourth parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform will take place on November 24.

For the special event, Victoria went for a stunning green blazer paired with a sage green button-down shirt underneath.

She completed the look with matching colour heels and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun.

Meanwhile, Daniel looked sharp in a navy blue suit with a colour-coordinating tie.

The Crown Princess appearance at the reception comes after she attended the Berlin Security Conference last week.

As per Palace, “The Crown Princess, together with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defence, the Minister for Civil Defence, the Minister for Gender Equality and the Commander-in-Chief, among others, participated in the Berlin Security Conference.”

“The conference, which brings together official representatives from a large number of countries as well as the EU and NATO, is one of Europe's major defence conferences. This year, Sweden was the official partner country for the conference,” the statement further read.

During her trip to Berlin, Victoria also met the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer, files complaint against BBC over major blunder

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed
Author Andy Webb draws parallels between the late Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview and her tragic death

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot
Jeffrey Epstein horrible plot against Andrew, Fergie unearthed in shocking new revelation

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move
The young British prince is set to attend secondary school next September, as the Prince and Princess of Wales weigh their options

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day
Prince Harry set to travel to Canada without wife Meghan Markle for a short trip

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has dropped its holiday collection ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame
Kate Middleton marks Addiction Awareness Week with emotional message

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’
Prince William and Kate Middleton panic over King Charles III shocking decision

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’
The Princess Royal is honoured with a heartfelt title for standing strong with the royal family amid Andrew’s drama

Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl

Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl
Prince William’s timely video message sparks buzz amid Sarah Ferguson's bombshell interview speculation

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit
The former Duchess of York is house hunting for a fresh start after Andrew fallout

Prince Albert shares key notes from President of Portugal’s Monaco visit

Prince Albert shares key notes from President of Portugal’s Monaco visit
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hosted Portugal’s President Marcelo during his official visit to Monaco