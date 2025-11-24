Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

The Swedish royal couple has hosted a grand reception for the Crimea Platform.
Over the weekend, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel held a reception at the Royal Palace in Stockholm for the participants of the 2025 Crimea Platform Parliamentary Summit.
The fourth parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform will take place on November 24.
For the special event, Victoria went for a stunning green blazer paired with a sage green button-down shirt underneath.
She completed the look with matching colour heels and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun.
Meanwhile, Daniel looked sharp in a navy blue suit with a colour-coordinating tie.
The Crown Princess appearance at the reception comes after she attended the Berlin Security Conference last week.
As per Palace, “The Crown Princess, together with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defence, the Minister for Civil Defence, the Minister for Gender Equality and the Commander-in-Chief, among others, participated in the Berlin Security Conference.”
“The conference, which brings together official representatives from a large number of countries as well as the EU and NATO, is one of Europe's major defence conferences. This year, Sweden was the official partner country for the conference,” the statement further read.
During her trip to Berlin, Victoria also met the Federal President and the Federal Chancellor.