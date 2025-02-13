Alcaraz at odds with coach Ferrero on Australian Open loss to Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is at odds with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on the Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic.
According to Express, the coach of the Spanish tennis star revealed that they have different points of view when it comes to Alcaraz's 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
Despite 21-year-old claims that it was not “a missed opportunity against Novak,” his coach, who has been working with him since the tennis player was a teenager, disagrees with him and said that he has already warned him not to fall behind.
He told Marca, “It was a bit of a disappointment for everyone. Many players would have signed up for the quarter-finals, but with Carlos' potential, we always thought we could go further.”
However, the 45-year-old describes the Rotterdam Open victory as a “shot of motivation and confidence” for the upcoming tournaments.
Moreover, he also praised the world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, saying, “He is a very complete player, he has been very aware of what he had to improve in recent years, and he has been achieving it.”
“He is going to be a very tough opponent, and he is going to demand a lot from Carlos so that he does not fall asleep and continues to improve as much as possible to be on equal terms with Sinner and many others, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Rublev, or Novak, who is still there,” he continued.
Furthermore, Alcaraz could probably face Sinner in the next week at the Qatar Open in Doha.