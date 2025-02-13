Entertainment

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announced their engagement in December 2024

  • February 13, 2025
Selena Gomez has a message for her fiancée Benny Blanco amid the controversy surrounding her film Emilia Pérez!

Taking to the Story of her official Instagram account on Thursday, February 13, the Only Murders in the Building starlet shared a snap of the note that she wrote for her beau.

In the story, the Love You Like a Love Song crooner surprisingly reminded Blanco that she was the first one to confess her love.

“I said I love you first,” read the note.

Previously, in their take of TikTok’s “Who’s Most Like To?” challenge, Selena Gomez revealed that she confessed first to the American record producer.

In the video, the voiceover questioned, “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” to which Gomez smiled and pointed to herself.

This was followed by Benny Blanco planting a kiss on his then-girlfriend’s back of the shoulder.

Moreover, this message from the Rare Beauty founder comes just a few days after she addressed the Emilia Pérez controversy in which her costar Karla Sofía Gascón slammed her by calling the singer a “rich rat.”

When asked at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 9 about how the People You Know singer is doing, she replied, “I'm good. I'm really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just grateful.”

“I live with no regrets and I would do this movie over and over again if I could,” she added.

Moreover, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement via Instagram in December 2024.

