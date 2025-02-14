Entertainment

'Cobra Kai' stars announce engagement: We’re so happy’

The 'Cobra Kai' couple first made their relationship public this Wednesday night at the series finale premiere

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 14, 2025
Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser have exchanged the rings!

The Cobra Kai couple first made their relationship public only this Wednesday night, posing together and showing off their diamond rings at the series finale premiere at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre.

A day after, they posted a joint statement on Instagram to announce the joyous news of their enaggement.

“We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged,” they announced on Thursday.

The couple further added, “This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.”

During the series finale premiere, Buchanan gushed over on Mouser while speaking to PEOPLE, calling her "a hundred percent" a ride-or-die confidant for him among the Cobra Kai cast.

Tanner Buchanan plays Robby Keene, while Mary Mouser plays Sam LaRusso in Cobra Kai, which debuted on YouTube in 2018 before making its way onto Netflix in 2020. 

