TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay

President Donald Trump efforts to bring back TikTok marks another victory for the social media platform

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
TikTok, which remained unavailable in US app stores after the ban talk, has made a successful return to all android and Apple cellular devices.

As reported by CNN, Google Play confirmed it has restored TikTok to the US app store on Thursday, following promises by President Donald Trump to save the app and an executive order, which delayed the passing of the popular app ban.

It was also reported that Apple has restored the wildly used social media platform on Thursday evening on its US app store.

TikTok’s uncertain future came from a law signed last April by then-President Joe Biden under the pretext of concerns regarding US national security, which gave China’s ByteDance 270 days to sell the app to an owner from the United States or face a ban.

Additionally, the social media app saw a shutdown for roughly 14-hours in January but made a quick return due to the promises made by the then president-elect Trump to keep the platform working in the US.

Even after the president order, TikTok’s 175 million users faced the problem of the platform being unavailable on Apple and Google Play stores, along with Lemon8 and CapCut, apps which are also owned by TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance.

