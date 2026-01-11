Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival

Zara Tindall wills the crowd with stunning show jumping performance at the Magic Millions Carnival

  • By Hafsa Noor
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival

Zara Tindall stole the show at the Magic Millions Carnival in Australia, showcasing her impressive show jumping skills.

The 44-year old royal equestrian cruised through the course with ease, leaving the crowd in awe of her talent.

For the sporting event, Princess Anne's daughter opted for a navy jacket, white trousers, and a black cap as she effortlessly navigated the obstacles.

The crowd was wobbling with excitement as she performed an exhibition ride in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final.

Taking to Instagram, the Magic Millions organisation penned, "We're so thrilled to witness another wonderful example of a Thoroughbred thriving in a new career beyond racing.”

The statement continued, "Congratulations Zara, a standout ride and a fitting celebration of the talent, adaptability and future of these exceptional horses."

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are currently in Australia, preparing for the third annual Magic Millions event where they are working as ambassadors.

Previously, Zara told HELLO!, "We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now, it has become a tradition for the start of the year. [We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures.”

To note, the 2026 Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival is scheduled to run from January 7 to January 19, 2026. 

Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Prince William appoints high-profile crisis manager ahead of Harry’s UK trip
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Meghan Markle sets UK return date after Harry, Charles reunion hits snag
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Kate Middleton drops final part of Mother Nature series with delightful note
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Princess Diana’s brother makes major announcement days after her biopic update
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Meghan Markle unlikely to join kids Archie, Lilibet on UK visit with Harry
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
Prince Harry desperate to offer King Charles major role at Invictus Games 2027
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
King Charles to reunite with Prince Harry on Duke's UK trip this month?
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
Duchess Sophie wins hearts with first public appearance after long break
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's awareness to highlight crisis in Sudan
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
King Charles marks personal milestone on Kate's birthday: 'more than an anniversary'
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla pen heartfelt birthday wish for Kate Middleton

Popular News

Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival

Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival
24 minutes ago
Sky TV outage enters second day, users express frustration on X

Sky TV outage enters second day, users express frustration on X
15 minutes ago
Prashant Tamang, ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner, dies at 43 from shocking cause

Prashant Tamang, ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner, dies at 43 from shocking cause
54 minutes ago