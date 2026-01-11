Zara Tindall steals show with unforgettable ride at Magic Millions Carnival

Zara Tindall stole the show at the Magic Millions Carnival in Australia, showcasing her impressive show jumping skills.
The 44-year old royal equestrian cruised through the course with ease, leaving the crowd in awe of her talent.
For the sporting event, Princess Anne's daughter opted for a navy jacket, white trousers, and a black cap as she effortlessly navigated the obstacles.
The crowd was wobbling with excitement as she performed an exhibition ride in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final.
Taking to Instagram, the Magic Millions organisation penned, "We're so thrilled to witness another wonderful example of a Thoroughbred thriving in a new career beyond racing.”
The statement continued, "Congratulations Zara, a standout ride and a fitting celebration of the talent, adaptability and future of these exceptional horses."
Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are currently in Australia, preparing for the third annual Magic Millions event where they are working as ambassadors.
Previously, Zara told HELLO!, "We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now, it has become a tradition for the start of the year. [We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures.”
To note, the 2026 Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival is scheduled to run from January 7 to January 19, 2026.