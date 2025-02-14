Entertainment

Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline

'The Batman Part II' is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027 by Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson, the star of the 2022 film The Batman, has shared a huge update on the highly-anticipated sequel.

During the premiere of his new film Mickey 17 on Thursday in London, Pattinson revealed that The Batman Part II will start filming at the end of 2025.

“We haven't shot it yet,” Pattinson told Deadline on the red carpet, adding principal photography will start, “at the end of the year.”

Pattinson also acknowledged the film’s delay, saying, “it’s a while…everything feels so long ago because COVID just erased three years.”

Although, he didn’t reveal the plot details, he claimed “it's cool though, it's cool.”

The Batman Part II is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027, with director Matt Reeves returning to helm the project.

Moreover, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, all stars are expected to reprise their role in the sequel.

The Batman Part II was first confirmed at CinemaCon in April 2022, with Pattinson and Reeves returning, along with Mattson Tomlin as co-writer.

