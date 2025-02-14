Muneeb Butt drops romantic Valentines Day post for wife Aiman Khan 

Love is in the air for Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan on February 14, 2025.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Shiddat actor shared a thread of pictures featuring the couple’s love-filled moments together.
The photo dump was an epic representation of love and celebration in a foreign land.
While the duo beamed with delight posing for pictures, Aiman cuts her mouthwatering Valentine’s Day cake amidst the scenic backdrop.
For the occasion, Muneeb wore his jacket and the mom -of -two raised the fashion bar high in a brown ensemble paired with studs.
“Forever Valentine,” the Sar-e-Rah star captioned his post with three red heart emojis.
In awe of the pair’s bond and blossoming love, social media users dropped million likes and comments.
A fan wrote, “My forever two Valentines. I love you guys so much.”
“Hot couple,” penned another.
“Stay blessed and happy forever," a third fan noted.
For the unversed, Muneeb and Aiman, who are parents to two adorable daughters, exchanged vows back in 2018.
Meanwhile, Aiman Khan ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her own beauty brand named Skin Recipe