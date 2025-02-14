World

Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment

The Pope has been experiencing bronchitis symptoms for a few days

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment

Pope Francis will be taken to Gemelli Hospital in Rome for medical tests and treatment related to bronchitis.

The Vatican has confirmed this and he will be admitted after completing his scheduled morning meetings on Friday.

As per BBC, the Pope has been experiencing bronchitis symptoms for a few days and because of this he has assigned others to read his speeches on his behalf at recent events.

The statement added, "This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis.”

On Wednesday, due to his illness, the Pope had trouble speaking and asked a priest to read part of his speech on his behalf.

"Let me ask the priest to continue to read, because I cannot yet, with my bronchitis. I hope that next time I can," Pope said shortly after starting the speech.

Last week, the Pope stayed at his Vatican residence for meetings while trying to rest and recover.

Previously, two years ago, he was hospitalized at the same place for bronchitis where he remained for three nights.

He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day

Ed Sheeran gives meaningful Persian title to wife Cherry on Valentine’s Day
Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment

Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment
Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

Asim Azhar pens heartwarming note after wrapping up US concert tour

Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Sonning artist’s bizarre duct-taped bananas go viral worldwide
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Researchers make surprising discovery about mummies scent
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Dame Edna’s iconic glasses sell for record-breaking price at auction
Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident
Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident
Donald Trump signs reciprocal tariff plans, escalating trade tension
Donald Trump signs reciprocal tariff plans, escalating trade tension
Russia commits to involving Ukraine in peace talks, amid 'dirty deal' fear
Russia commits to involving Ukraine in peace talks, amid 'dirty deal' fear
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as health secretary after close Senate vote
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as health secretary after close Senate vote
Elon Musk ex-partner Grimes breaks silence on son X's Oval Office apperance
Elon Musk ex-partner Grimes breaks silence on son X's Oval Office apperance
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured
Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits
Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits
Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth
Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth