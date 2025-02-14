Pope to be admitted to Rome hospital for bronchitis treatment

Pope Francis will be taken to Gemelli Hospital in Rome for medical tests and treatment related to bronchitis.
The Vatican has confirmed this and he will be admitted after completing his scheduled morning meetings on Friday.
As per BBC, the Pope has been experiencing bronchitis symptoms for a few days and because of this he has assigned others to read his speeches on his behalf at recent events.
The statement added, "This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis.”
On Wednesday, due to his illness, the Pope had trouble speaking and asked a priest to read part of his speech on his behalf.
"Let me ask the priest to continue to read, because I cannot yet, with my bronchitis. I hope that next time I can," Pope said shortly after starting the speech.
Last week, the Pope stayed at his Vatican residence for meetings while trying to rest and recover.
Previously, two years ago, he was hospitalized at the same place for bronchitis where he remained for three nights.
He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.