Sports

Emma Raducanu secures wildcard for Dubai amid longest losing streak

Emma Raducanu is aiming to break her losing streak, as she has lost four matches in a row

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 14, 2025
Emma Raducanu has received a wildcard entry into the Dubai Tennis Championships main draw, even though she didn’t qualify directly.

As per BBC Sports, she is aiming to break her losing streak, as she has lost four matches in a row, which is the longest losing streak of her career.

Her most recent loss was against Ekaterina Alexandrove in straight sets at the Qatar Open last week.

Emma will be accompanied by her mentor, Jane O’Donoghue and fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura at the Qatar Open (Doha).

In February, Emma received wildcard entries to compete in Abu Dhabi Open and Qatar Open main draws, but she was eliminated in the first round of both tournaments.

The loss to Alexandrova came after a straight-set defeat against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in Abu Dhabi.

The world number 60 also lost to Spain’s Cristina Busca in the first round of the Singapore Open in January.

Earlier, she had won only one game in her Australian Open loss to Iga Swiatek, which began her winless streak.

Since the Dubai tournament is a WTA 1000 event, Emma is likely to face a tough challenge, as all of the world’s top 10 players are set to compete.

The draw will take place on Saturday and the main tournament will begin on Sunday.

