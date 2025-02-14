Royal

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video

  February 14, 2025
Meghan Markle has posted exclusive glimpse of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after wishing Prince Harry on Valentine's Day.

On Friday, February 14, the Duchess of Sussex posted a short clip making a mouthwatering desert with her children.

In one shot, Archie can be seen helping his mum in the kitchen while wearing a cute pj set.

At the end of the video, Meghan flaunted the decorated bagels.

Her heartfelt video came after she penned a touching note for the Duke of Sussex, who is busy in Canada with Invictus Games.

Meghan wrote, “Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families.”

She concluded the Valentine's Day post, “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins As ever, M”

Notably, Duchess joined Harry during the opening ceremony of the sporting event and stayed with him for a few days before coming back to United Stated on Tuesday.

