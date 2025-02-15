Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal battle ends as accuser drops rape lawsuit  

Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs have secured a legal victory as their rape accuser has dismissed the lawsuit against them.
According to People magazine, the two rappers, who were previously accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, have been declared innocent after the accuser, identified as Jane Doe, voluntarily dropped the case.
For those unaware, an anonymous woman filed a rape suit in December, claiming that Jay-Z and Diddy sexually assaulted her during an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.
As per the mentioned details in the documents obtained by the aforementioned outlet, the legal practitioners of the accuser, Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis, mentioned that their client has issued a notice in which she urged authorities for the dismissal of the case.
Shortly after the decision of the unknown woman, Jay-Z took to Roc Nation's X account to declare the dismissal a "victory."
Beyoncé's husband wrote in his long statement, "Today is a victory, the frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere."
"The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone, the trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed," the father-of-three stated.
As of now, the other accuser, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently jailed over serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering, has not commented on the latest development in his case.