Hilary Duff pays heartfelt tribute to husband Matthew Koma on Valentine's Day

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff got married in 2019 after dating each other for seven years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025

Hilary Duff pays heartfelt tribute to husband Matthew Koma on Valentine's Day  

Hilary Duff celebrated this year's Valentine's Day with her adorable family.

The 37-year-old pop star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 14th, to pay a heartwarming tribute to her husband, Matthew Koma.

The mother-of-four began her post by posting a heartwarming video clip featuring his little daughter and her partner.

In the video, Matthew was seen playing with their little bundle of joy while holding her in his arms.

Hilary also posted a throwback photo of her two daughters, Banks Violet, 6, and Mae James, 3, dressed in white, pink, and red.

The last image showed Mae James having a meltdown because her balloon flew away.

She wrote in another slide, "I CANT HELP IT. I KNOW I’M EVIL. BUT GOD IT MAKES ME CHUCKLE."

For those unaware, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma exchanged marital vows in 2019 before parting ways with ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2016.

The singer-turned-actress shares her three daughters, Banks, Mae, and Townes, with her husband Matthew Koma.

However, she is also a mother to a son, Luca, whom she now co-parents with her former partner. 

