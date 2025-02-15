Entertainment

Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

American actor Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona make their relationship red carpet official at 'SNL' 50th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025
Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona are not afraid to show off their love as they make their relationship red carpet official at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

As reported by People Magazine on Friday, February 14, the Aquaman actor and the Hit Man actress marked their red carpet debut as a couple at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Adria wore a black mini dress with fringe detailing, pairing it with pointed-toe heels and a black-and-white fringe bag.

As for the 45-year-old actor, he wore a brown t-shirt with black leather jacket, and completed his look with some red-lens sunglasses and black leather boots.

picture credit: just jared/instagram
picture credit: just jared/instagram 

The couple is quite private with their relationship and has kept most of the details under wraps but was revealed to be dating in May 2024, three years after they were co-starred in Netflix's Sweet Girl.

One week after revealing his relationship status at Basingstoke Comic Con, Jason and Adria became Instagram official with a series of photos from their trip to Japan together.

Jason Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet. The pair announced their split in January 2022 before officially filing for divorce in January 2024. They share two kids Lola Momoa, 17, and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 16.

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation after Meghan's Valentine's wish

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation after Meghan's Valentine's wish
Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'
Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC

Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC

Jannik Sinner hit with three-month doping ban

Jannik Sinner hit with three-month doping ban
‘Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson reveals shocking decision he took for season 4
‘Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson reveals shocking decision he took for season 4
Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC
Anya Taylor -Joy cosies up to her husband Malcolm McRae in NYC
Zoë Kravitz finds new love on Valentine's Day after Channing Tatum split
Zoë Kravitz finds new love on Valentine's Day after Channing Tatum split
Nicholas Galitzine transformation for 'Masters of the Universe' shocks fans
Nicholas Galitzine transformation for 'Masters of the Universe' shocks fans
Hilary Duff pays heartfelt tribute to husband Matthew Koma on Valentine's Day
Hilary Duff pays heartfelt tribute to husband Matthew Koma on Valentine's Day
'Stranger Things' star hints at 'powerful scenes' in Season 5: 'I was in tears'
'Stranger Things' star hints at 'powerful scenes' in Season 5: 'I was in tears'
Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit
Lady Gaga ignites 'SNL' stage after addressing rumours of musical exit
Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'
Pete Davidson sends ex-fiancee Ariana Grande Oscars luck: 'I hope'
Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day
Miley Cyrus attends 'SNL' concert with boyfriend Maxx on Valentine's Day
Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco spills sweet details about bond with fiancée Selena Gomez
Justin Baldoni pleads to dismiss Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' explosive claims
Justin Baldoni pleads to dismiss Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' explosive claims
Mauricio Umansky faces major setback after skiing accident
Mauricio Umansky faces major setback after skiing accident