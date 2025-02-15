Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona make red carpet debut at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona are not afraid to show off their love as they make their relationship red carpet official at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.
As reported by People Magazine on Friday, February 14, the Aquaman actor and the Hit Man actress marked their red carpet debut as a couple at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Adria wore a black mini dress with fringe detailing, pairing it with pointed-toe heels and a black-and-white fringe bag.
As for the 45-year-old actor, he wore a brown t-shirt with black leather jacket, and completed his look with some red-lens sunglasses and black leather boots.
The couple is quite private with their relationship and has kept most of the details under wraps but was revealed to be dating in May 2024, three years after they were co-starred in Netflix's Sweet Girl.
One week after revealing his relationship status at Basingstoke Comic Con, Jason and Adria became Instagram official with a series of photos from their trip to Japan together.
Jason Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet. The pair announced their split in January 2022 before officially filing for divorce in January 2024. They share two kids Lola Momoa, 17, and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 16.