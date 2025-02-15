Zoë Kravitz finds new love on Valentine’s Day after Channing Tatum split  

Zoë Kravitz was seen alongside popular American actor Noah Centineo months after her breakup with Channing Tatum.
According to Mail Online, a day before Valentine’s Day, the couple was spotted together after celebrating renowned musician Danielle Haim's birthday party at the Manhattan venue Joyface.
Photographs show Zoë and Noah walking side by side on a busy New York street.
For the outing, the 36-year-old actress and filmmaker wore a black long coat paired with matching heels, and she accessorised her look with a cosy scarf.
On the other hand, Noah donned a thin brown jacket, a white t-shirt, and khaki pants.
The two were reportedly making their way through the East Village and attended the birthday celebration together on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
As of now, neither Zoë nor Noah have confirmed their relationship.
This sighting of the Batman starlet came after a few reports claimed that she had called off her engagement with Channing.
According to PEOPLE magazine, multiple sources confirmed that Zoë and Channing parted ways in October 2024 for undisclosed reasons.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum sparked the romance speculations back in 2021.