Royal

Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals

The Duke of York gets mocked with humiliating title after Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese spy controversies

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025

Prince Andrew has earned a shocking title from the Royal Palace staff!

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, Radaronline reported that after being hit with humiliating controversies that include his disastrous friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the connection with Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, the Duke of York has lost all his respect among the palace flunkies.

Following the recent series of allegations and controversies, Andrew, who was once dashing, has now put on a lot of weight and was spotted in a “terrible shape,” revealed some insiders.

They also stated that the Duke’s “once lean, handsome face” is now a “puffy mask framed by fatty jowls.”

Revealing about the embarrassing title, the outlet reported that “palace flunkies say he has been nicknamed the 'Duke of Pork.'”

The sources also claimed that after being stripped of his military titles and getting a cold-shoulder from the society and even his own family, Prince Andrew is now just slowly eating and drinking himself to death.

He has put on about 72 pounds of weight amid the scandal and now weighs 237 pounds.

"Andrew is barely sleeping, and he's drinking far too much. He's under considerable pressure and there doesn't seem to be any way out,” revealed a palace attendant.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Prince Andrew may soon face a possible criminal investigation over recent allegations.

