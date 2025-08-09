Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates her 37th birthday with special family nod

Princess Beatrice has turned 37 and her beloved husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made sure to make her day special.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, August 8, the property developer shared a sweet tribute for the Princess of York.
He also shared a stunning portrait of Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot in June 2023, which featured her smiling in an equally fabulous ensemble, comprising of a white floral lace dress by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.
"Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife. You are the greatest,” he sweetly wrote in the caption.
Edoardo further concluded his message signed the note from their children using their initials, penning, “We love you so much. E,W,S,A xxxx.”
While the "E" is shorthand for Edoardo, the "W," "S" and "A" are symbols of their children's first names, Wolfie, Sienna and Athena.
Princess Beatrice is a doting step mum to son, Christopher Woolf, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang.
The daughter of Prince Andrew tied the knot with Edoardo in July 2020, and welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna, 3, in September 2021.
They further expanded their family again with the birth of their second child, daughter Athena, 6 months, in January.
Princess Beatrice also received warm social media tributes on her birthday from mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie.