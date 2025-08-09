Princess Anne looks magnificent in new 75th birthday portrait with Sir Tim 

Buckingham Palace has released a stunning new portrait of Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence ahead of her 75th birthday.
On Friday, August 8, the palace unveiled an unseen photo of the Royal couple to mark the Princess Royal's upcoming milestone birthday.
In the images, captured by Chris Jackson, the mother-of-two and Sir Tim could be seen radiating joy as they stand side by side in their formal dress ahead of the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in July.
The photos featured Princess Anne’s rare hairstyle shake-up at the glamorous banquet, trading her signature bouffant of five decades for an elegant chignon.
She added charm to her already magnificent look with the Festoon Tiara, which she received as a gift from the Worldwide Shipping Group after she christened one of their ships in 1973, the year she turned 23.
The diplomatic dinner was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the U.K., which ran from July 8 to July 10.
Jackson, who is well known Getty Images' royal photographer, also recently took Queen Camilla's portrait for her 78th birthday.
The Princess Royal, the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, is set to celebrate the milestone birthday on Friday, August 15.
Princess Anne has been fully devoted to her duties and known as the Britain’s hardest-working royal.