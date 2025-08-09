Princess Beatrice’s husband’s ex upstages her birthday with shocking insights

Just a day prior to Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday, Dara Huang opened up about her breakup with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a newly released interview.
The American architect, who shares a nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf (known as Wolfie), with Edoardo, dated the property developer from 2015 to 2018.
Appearing on the House of Impact podcast with Geni Cor, Huang was asked how she navigated the difficult period following the breakup.
She replied, "There are always these stages of grief, and then at a certain point, you get to a point where you’re like, 'I need to f***ing survive.' Like, if I don’t do this, nobody else will. So we got to pick ourselves up, dry our tears, and keep going, you know?
Reflecting on the early days of co-parenting with her ex, she admitted it was not easy navigating that stage of life.
“When I became a single mom — to go back to your answer — to be fair, I'm a co-parent. So I think at the beginning, I felt more like a single parent because I didn't have a good relationship with my ex at the beginning," the 42-year-old shared.
Huang revealed that her perspective shifted after analysing the situation, realising whole thing was not about herself.
She explained, "This is really about my child and him being really happy and feeling like nothing's changed, and knowing that his mommy and daddy love him so much."
Huang said her priorities changed the moment she became a mother, "There's certain things we have to do, whether or not we want to do them."
Notably, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later tied the knot with Princess Beatrice in 2020, and the couple now share two daughters.