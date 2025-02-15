Kanye West breaks silence as $250K sex tape scandal resurfaces

Kanye West is speaking out as the $250K sex tape scandal has resurfaced!
Recently, Kevin “KB” Blatt, who is a Hollywood fixer, turned to his Instagram Story and shared a shirtless snap of the Carnival rapper with a shocking caption, alleging that he was the one who helped Ye in stopping his sex tape from hitting the market.
“Hey @ye Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?” Blatt wrote, adding, “Yeah this JEW didn’t forget about what a horrible performance and small p—nis u had high on MDMA.”
He continued, “Hey, why don’t you GO F-CK Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF.”
The statement came after Kanye West made anti-Semitic remarks via his social media handles, stating that he loves “Nazi.”
Breaking silence on Kevin’s statement, the Vultures 1 rapper penned, “THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN.”
For those unaware, in 2012, Kanye West gifted a laptop to one of his family members, who then lent the device to another cousin, who then discovered an explicit video featuring the rapper with an unidentified woman, in the laptop.
The cousin, Lawrence Franklin, then threatened the rapper to release the video unless she was paid an amount of $250,000.
This shocking incident made Kanye West feel betrayed, which then served as an inspiration behind his song Real Friends, in which he expressed his feelings over the betrayal.
Recently, Kevin Blatt claimed that he was the one who prevented the sex tape from releasing in the market over a decade ago.