Anya Taylor-Joy reveals one condition for acting alongside husband Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has expressed her desire to share the screen with her husband, Malcolm McRae, but with one condition.
While attending the premiere of her latest flick The Gorge in Los Angeles on February 12, the 28-year-old star revealed what it would take for her and McRae to appear onscreen together.
"I mean, I would love to.” Taylor-Joy told PEOPLE.
However, she added about the importance of finding the perfect project, saying, “It would just have to be the right script.”
Anya first made her relationship with Malcolm public in April 2021.
A year later, the couple secretly tied the knot in New Orleans, and later married again in Venice, Italy, in October 2023.
"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she told British Vogue of her actor beau in April 2022.
Moreover, Anya Taylor-Joy's latest film, The Gorge, premiered on Valentine's Day, follows the story of two operatives tasked with protecting the world from danger.
The Apple Original Films thriller also stars Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver, and Sope Dirisu.