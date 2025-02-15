Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in jumpsuit during outing with husband Mike 

Royal

Zara Tindall has caught the eyes of royal fans as she stepped out in striking black jumpsuit for a charity dinner in London.

On Wednesday, the daughter of Princess Anne attended the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House with husband Mike Tindall.

For the appearance, Zara slipped into a glamorous black tuxedo jumpsuit with a structured black velvet blazer on top.

Zara graced a Frame's Denim Tux jumpsuit in noir and paired it with Zadig&Voltaire's Visko velvet blazer in black.

She elevated her look with Malone Souliers Maureen black and gold satin mules, Aspinal of London Lottie bag, and gold jewelry.

Her hair was styled in a chic chignon, and her makeup was bronzy and glowy.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Zara’s chic look sent fans into frenzy with many taking to social media to rave over her fashion choices.

“Those shoes...[fire emojis] I am repetitive, but Zara has never looked better,” one X user wrote.

While another gushed, "Fabulous sporty and yet classy look. Love it."

"Loving the shoes,” the third added.

A fourth noted, "There aren’t many people who look wonderful in a jumpsuit!"

For the unversed, Zara Tindall shares three children Mia, Lena, and Lucas with Mike Tindall.

