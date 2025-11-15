Royal

King Charles vibes to ‘She’s Electric’ as he drives Wales metro on 77th birthday

His Majesty King Charles III takes driver’s seat for a tram-train journey in South Wales on his special day

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles had an eventful day in South Wales.

The King of Britain, who marked his 77th birthday on Friday, November 14, spent his special day in South Wales, carrying out multiple engagements and finally concluding the day with a big birthday bash.

During the day, His Majesty visited Taff’s Well, where he inaugurated the new South Wales Metro Depot.

The outing took a joyful turn when King Charles took the driver’s seat for a tram-train journey, cheerfully driving the metro as he smiled and waved at members of the staff.

In a video shared on the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family, Buckingham Palace revealed glimpses from the King’s delightful outing.

Moreover, Oasis’s hit track She’s Electric added the perfect background to King Charles’s fun vibes.

“All aboard! The King has officially opened the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well, the home of the South Wales Metro Project,” captioned the royal family.

Sharing about the King’s engagement, they continued, “His Majesty took to the driver’s seat for a tram-train journey before meeting the dedicated Transport for Wales staff who have made the flagship infrastructure possible.”

“The project includes electrifying 170km of existing railway, alongside upgrading the majority of stations,” the palace added.

King Charles celebrated his 77th birthday at Cyfarthfa Castle in South Wales.

