Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK

Sarah Ferguson's career as children's author has hit rock bottom as she suffers major setback.
Just hours after Daily Mail reported that Fergie is believed to be preparing UK exit and move to Portugal in January - her new children's book has been withdrawn from sales.
According to analytics firm Nielsen, Sarah new children book, Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way - is no longer listed on Amazon's website.
As per Nielsen, the book - which was already published later than the actual date - October 9, 2025, was showing up in the list of books "available for sale" from November 20, as of last week.
NielsenIQ Book Data confirmed to the BBC that the children's book was marked "withdrawn from sale" upon Sarah's publisher, New Frontier Publishing.
To note, Sarah's rep has declined outlet's request to comment on the same.
This shocking update comes days after the 66-year-old lost her duchess title when her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, relinquished use of his Duke of York title, over his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Later on, Andrew's titles were formally stripped by King Charles in an official state released by Buckingham Palace.
In the same statement, Andrew was formally notified to leave the Royal Lodge - where he has been living with ex-wife, Fergie.
Is Sarah Ferguson moving to Portugal amid crisis?
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly getting ready to leave Windsor and move into her daughter's £3.6million Princess Eugenie's mansion in the 'Hamptons of Europe' on Portugal's Atlantic coast.
The former Duchess of York - who has been living at Royal Lodge with Andrew since 2008 despite their divorce in 1996.
A wealthy neighbour Eugenie and her husband claimed that "The word here is that Fergie will be arriving sometime in January."