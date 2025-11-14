Royal

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday in the most special way

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles 77th birthday
Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla performed a key royal duty during solo engagement on King Charles’ 77th birthday.

After celebrating the British monarch’s big day at Cyfarthfa Castle on Friday, November 14, Her Majesty stepped out to perform a royal duty.

She visited Cyfarthfa Primary School to mark Poetry Together Day.

The annual event promotes poetry and helps people of all ages connect through it.

Royal Family took to Instagram and shared pictures from Camilla’s appearance.

The caption read, “Celebrating Poetry Together Day in Wales. The Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School and joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers.”

It continued, “Her Majesty also attended a school assembly to mark Poetry Together Day, an annual celebration that, this year, coincides with The King’s birthday.”

Royal fans rushed to the comments section to express gratitude for her dedication to royal duties.

A fan commented, “A beautiful initiative that connects generations and demonstrates the power of words. Her Majesty the Queen is deeply committed to supporting the education and sensitivity of young people.”

Another wrote, “She takes time for the children and is just so cool, only the cool Queen Camilla can work her magic like that!!!”

“With her presence, the queen plays an important role, showing her attention to the dedications and hand-picked gifts of the royal family and the royal family,” a third praised.

To note, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet wish on monarch's milestone birthday.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales
King Charles opens new South Wales Metro Depot on his 77th birthday

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show
The Monaco Royal Family shares significant update on Prince Charlène and Prince Albert's new engagement

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace
After a high-stake Palace meeting, the Royal Family delivers suprising news

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday
King Charles turns 77 in regal style as a sweet surprise lights up the birthday celebration

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they are planning a trip to Australia 'again'

King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia

King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia
His Majesty begins his international trip to Indonesia after concluding his two-day state visit to Singapore

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure
The Prince of Wales's pre-recorded video message has been released by BBC Radio 2 on King Charles birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles
Kensington Palace celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute

King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday

King Charles shows off casual style in new portrait released on 77th birthday
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’s new portrait to ring in his 77th birthday

Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday

Princess Eugenie shares exciting video on King Charles 77th birthday
Princess Eugenie releases her first video with meaningful message just days after dad Andrew's titles removed

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative

Queen Mary ends Brazil trip with meaningful initiative
Queen Mary was in Brazil for the COP30 climate conference in Belém

Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip

Queen Sofia steps out for major duty amid King Felipe, Letizia’s China trip
King Felipe VI’s mother Queen Sofia undertakes key engagement amid her son and daughter-in-law Queen Letizia’s royal visit