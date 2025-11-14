Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla performed a key royal duty during solo engagement on King Charles’ 77th birthday.
After celebrating the British monarch’s big day at Cyfarthfa Castle on Friday, November 14, Her Majesty stepped out to perform a royal duty.
She visited Cyfarthfa Primary School to mark Poetry Together Day.
The annual event promotes poetry and helps people of all ages connect through it.
Royal Family took to Instagram and shared pictures from Camilla’s appearance.
The caption read, “Celebrating Poetry Together Day in Wales. The Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School and joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers.”
It continued, “Her Majesty also attended a school assembly to mark Poetry Together Day, an annual celebration that, this year, coincides with The King’s birthday.”
Royal fans rushed to the comments section to express gratitude for her dedication to royal duties.
A fan commented, “A beautiful initiative that connects generations and demonstrates the power of words. Her Majesty the Queen is deeply committed to supporting the education and sensitivity of young people.”
Another wrote, “She takes time for the children and is just so cool, only the cool Queen Camilla can work her magic like that!!!”
“With her presence, the queen plays an important role, showing her attention to the dedications and hand-picked gifts of the royal family and the royal family,” a third praised.
To note, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet wish on monarch's milestone birthday.