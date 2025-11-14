Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teased a potential trip to Australia in a private letter for a firend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to celebrity astrologer Angela Pearl, which was shared by the socialiste on Instagram.
Harry and Meghan appreciated her for attending an event with them and praised her “energy and insight.”
In the last line of the letter, the royal couple wrote, “On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch, especially as we look to visit Australia again.”
Angela thanked the lovebirds for the oppertunity and noted, “Still in awe of this special evening. Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, for the warm invitation and inspiring conversation.”
Harry and Meghan previously trvalled to Australia in 2018, marking their first royal tour together as a married couple.
However, they did not confirm the exact travel date for Australia trip.
The couple’s potential trip comes after Meghan announced that she was ending her eight-year hiatus from acting.
She is filming for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends.