Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy

  By Javeria Ahmed
A European royal has joined forces with Princess Eugenie in a rare and powerful show of support, highlighting unity and solidarity within the royal family amid ongoing public scrutiny and family controversies.

On Wednesday, Andrew’s daughter spotted while enjoying a London dinner hosted by Princess Christian of Hanover, who shared the photographs with her Instagram followers.

In the images, the duo can be seen at an intimate candlelit event in the city, joining guests for a dinner celebrating Philippa 1970, the Spanish fashion label.

Alessandra (Sassa) de Osma gained the title Princess Christian in 2018 upon marrying Prince Christian of Hanover.

The Peruvian-born royal is also an attorney, handbag designer, and former model.

She posted the pictures with the caption: “A lovely dinner to celebrate @philippa1970official in London.”

For the outing, Princess Eugenie served looks in a black top with a bold patterned skirt by Philippa 1970, identified as the 1970 Alaia Cotton Skirt.

The proud mother of August and Ernest Brooksbank added a touch of whimsy with Mushroom Earrings by Sophie Lis.

In the photos, Eugenie was seen with Princess Christian and another guest, seated at a candlelit, flower-adorned dinner table.

The appearance came during a week of heightened public engagements for her and Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie recently worked with the King’s Foundation, while Beatrice supported the Borne charity and Outward Bound Trust.

Notably, this outing came amid Andrew most notably referred to the formerly royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, who was recently stripped of his royal titles due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

