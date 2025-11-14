Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
The Danish Royal Family has shared a delighful update after King Frederik hosted a high-stake meeting at Palace.

On Friday, November 14, King Frederik held an important meeting at Amalienborg. He also met the newly appointed Governor of the National Bank, Christian Kettel Thomsen.

As per Palace, “His Majesty the King today received the royally appointed Governor of the National Bank, Christian Kettel Thomsen, in audience at Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg to present the upcoming new coins, which will be launched later this year.”

Design Director Jeanette Skov Jensen and Chief Treasurer Niels Kaas were also present at the audience.

The message continued, “Danmarks Nationalbank was established in 1818 and has since had the aim of maintaining a secure monetary system in Denmark. The bank's board of directors consists of three Governors of the National Bank, one of whom is royally appointed. Together, the three directors are responsible for Danish monetary policy.”

Frederik’s meeting at Palace comes after Queen Mary ended her Brazil trip.

Her Majesty visited Brazil for a four-day trip to attend a special COP30 dinner at the historic Mercado de São Brás.

Mary was joined by the Brazilian first lady Rosângela da Silva at the speicla dinner.

