Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace have become entangled in a fresh communication dispute after conflicting accounts emerged over whether the Palace extended a “courtesy” update to the Duke.

According to Harry’s team, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace received prior notice of his Canada travel — an assertion royal aides are understood to challenge.

The episode played out during Prince William’s five-day visit to Brazil, as Harry’s staff disclosed plans for his Toronto trip for “remembrancetide.”

His office maintained that “the Palace” was briefed “as a courtesy” prior to going public.

But The Times, neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace received any kind of message.

Upon asking for details about the timing and recipient of the courtesy notification, Harry’s representatives offered no response.

The claim that the Palace had been notified was seen by some as an attempt to imply that the duke’s trip—with several military-linked engagements—had royal endorsement.

One source called the situation “a bit rum,” noting that neither household seemed to have received prior notice.

During his two-day visit, Harry had a meeting with soldiers from the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, of which Queen Camilla is Colonel-in-Chief.

He also spoke to troops from the Royal Regiment of Canada, a role held by the King since 1977.

To note, Prince Harry recently undertook a two-day solo trip to Toronto, Canada, from November 5-6, 2025, to participate in events commemorating Remembrance Day.

