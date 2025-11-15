Royal

Queen Camilla receives shocking news from son Tom after 'brutal attack'

  By Riba Shaikh
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles - whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker, landed in danger just a day before King Charles' 77th birthday.

On Friday, November 14, the same day His Majesty marked his birthday - Tom turned to his Instagram account to detail a "horrifying" incident involving his pet dog.

Alongside an adorable photo of his pet dog, Maud, Tom wrote, "Yesterday, on that most unseasonally warm and sunny of November days, I was walking my darling Jack Russell, Maud, down Kensington High Street on her lead."

He continued, "We saw a vast dog, ahead, possibly a Cane Corso, on a metal chain lead. And passed it very carefully, giving it a hell of a lot of room. But it spotted Maud, dragged the owner off his feet and brutally attacked her."

"It was 15 stone, at least. Maud is about 2 stone. I eventually managed to fight off the beast, rolling about on the pavement, and desperately trying to unlock its jaws from her tiny torso. It seemed like hours, but was probably no more than 30 seconds," Tom added.

Updating further on his dog's condition he revealed, "Maud was very, very seriously injured, and has been undergoing very serious surgery. She's still in the emergency vet, but she's a fighter and everything is crossed."

"Her vital signs are stable, touch wood. Anyway, the point of this horrible story is to say that dangerous dogs like this should always be muzzled. Always. Although I'm a great believer in there being no bad dogs, rather bad owners," Tom added.

Her Majesty's son concluded his post thanking all the people who helped him getting through the mishap and rushing him to the vet.

