Royal

King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

The British monarch makes a delightful appearance in Wales to open a new project on his 77th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch
King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

King Charles has launched a new project in South Wales.

The British monarch celebrated his 77th birthday with a visit to Wales on Friday, November 14, where he inaugurated the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well.

Taking to Instagram on the same day, Buckingham Palace shared a joyful video of His Majesty from the special opening ceremony.

“All aboard! The King has officially opened the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well, the home of the South Wales Metro Project,” they captioned, adding, “His Majesty took to the driver’s seat for a tram-train journey before meeting the dedicated Transport for Wales staff who have made the flagship infrastructure possible.”

Sharing details of the new depot, the royals noted, “The project includes electrifying 170km of existing railway, alongside upgrading the majority of stations.”

During the visit, King Charles posed with metro staff for a group photo and the trains also displayed a sweet wish for him on his special day that read, “Happy Birthday Your Majesty.”

Later in the day, the monarch celebrated his birthday in Cyfarthfa Castle in South Wales, where he cut a scrumptious cake to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by local community members, including those connected to Charles and Camilla's patronages, like The King's Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Among the notable attendees were Welsh comedy actress and writer Ruth Jones, and fashion designer Julien Macdonald. Local businesses like Cocos Coffee and Candles and Enaid Wellness were also represented at the event.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy

Princess Eugenie gains support from European royal amid Andrew controversy
European Royal shows solidarity with Princess Eugenie in rare public appearance

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking blow just weeks before 'leaving' UK
Sarah Ferguson hit with another setback amid reports of moving to Portugal

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication

Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace at odds over alleged miscommunication
The Duke of Sussex and Buckingham Palace spar over alleged courtesy claims

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday

Queen Camilla performs solo royal duty on King Charles' 77th birthday
Queen Camilla celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday in the most special way

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles breaks silence after celebrating 77th birthday in Wales
King Charles opens new South Wales Metro Depot on his 77th birthday

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show

Princess Charlène attends key gathering with Prince Albert after glam show
The Monaco Royal Family shares significant update on Prince Charlène and Prince Albert's new engagement

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace

Royal Family shares delighful news after crucial meeting at Palace
After a high-stake Palace meeting, the Royal Family delivers suprising news

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday

King Charles receives heartwarming suprise on his 77th birthday
King Charles turns 77 in regal style as a sweet surprise lights up the birthday celebration

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tease Australia trip in private letter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they are planning a trip to Australia 'again'

King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia

King Abdullah receives thunderous welcome in Jakarta Indonesia
His Majesty begins his international trip to Indonesia after concluding his two-day state visit to Singapore

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure

Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s surprise video message for key figure
The Prince of Wales's pre-recorded video message has been released by BBC Radio 2 on King Charles birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton extend sweet birthday wish to King Charles
Kensington Palace celebrates King Charles’ 77th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute