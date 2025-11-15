King Charles inaugurates major new project in South Wales: Watch

King Charles has launched a new project in South Wales.
The British monarch celebrated his 77th birthday with a visit to Wales on Friday, November 14, where he inaugurated the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well.
Taking to Instagram on the same day, Buckingham Palace shared a joyful video of His Majesty from the special opening ceremony.
“All aboard! The King has officially opened the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well, the home of the South Wales Metro Project,” they captioned, adding, “His Majesty took to the driver’s seat for a tram-train journey before meeting the dedicated Transport for Wales staff who have made the flagship infrastructure possible.”
Sharing details of the new depot, the royals noted, “The project includes electrifying 170km of existing railway, alongside upgrading the majority of stations.”
During the visit, King Charles posed with metro staff for a group photo and the trains also displayed a sweet wish for him on his special day that read, “Happy Birthday Your Majesty.”
Later in the day, the monarch celebrated his birthday in Cyfarthfa Castle in South Wales, where he cut a scrumptious cake to mark the occasion.
The event was attended by local community members, including those connected to Charles and Camilla's patronages, like The King's Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society.
Among the notable attendees were Welsh comedy actress and writer Ruth Jones, and fashion designer Julien Macdonald. Local businesses like Cocos Coffee and Candles and Enaid Wellness were also represented at the event.