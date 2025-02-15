Princess Leonor of Asturias immortalized in wax at Madrid Museum

Princess Leonor has been honored with a breathtaking new wax figure by the Madrid Wax Museum.
The meticulously crafted wax statue of Princess of Asturias replaces her previous figure, marking her transition into adulthood.
It was revealed to coincide with her 18th birthday and historic oath to the Spanish Constitution at the Cortes, an event attended by her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, her sister Infanta Sofia, and high-ranking state officials.
“Today we're celebrating 53 years of history at the Wax Museum!,” the museum wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Princess Leonor wax statue.
It continued, “Over the years, we’ve brought to life key figures in history, culture, entertainment and more. And on this special day, we have great news for you!”
“Introducing Princess Leonor, our newest figure to add to our collection, reflecting a crucial moment in contemporary history. Thank you for being part of these 53 years. Many more unique moments to live together are ahead!” the caption added.
Princess Leonor's wax figure joins the esteemed collection of royal figures at the Madrid Wax Museum, including her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and her grandparents, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia.