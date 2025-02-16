Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's 'really sweet' proposal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in June 2023 and got engaged in December last year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 16, 2025
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blancos ‘really sweet’ proposal
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal

Selena Gomez is still can’t get over Benny Blanco's romantic proposal in December!

During a new cover story for Interview Magazine, posted on Friday, February 14, Gomez and Blanco were asked about the details of the moment when he popped the question.

Although, the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star stayed tight lips about the proposal, she did share a few smaller details.

"That I want to save for our kids," she said, adding, "It was really sweet and the right things were said."

Meanwhile, Blanco shared his perspective on the proposal, joking about the challenges of keeping it a secret from Gomez.

"It couldn’t have come at a better time because I was starting to f--- up. The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they’re like, 'Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing,' " he jokingly told the outlet.

Blanco further added, "At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, 'Why aren’t you coming home tonight?' And I was like, 'Oh, I’m just at my friends.' I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s winter proposal took place about a year and a half after the pair began dating in June 2023.

