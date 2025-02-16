Atif Aslam offers BEST breakup advice to a fan 

Rockstar Atif Aslam recently shared his perspective on breakups.
In a Q&A, the Jeena Laga Hoon singer offered fruitful advice after a fan from Delhi attending his concert in Qatar asked him how to to get over a breakup.
He said, "You did the best thing. If you initiated the breakup, then I am really proud of you.
The Khair Mangda crooner encouraged fans to focus on their careers instead of love.
"There are far more significant things to achieve in life. Breakups, makeups and relationships do not define one's purpose," Atif revealed.
Atif further added, "Once you have enough money, relationships will relationships will come to you rather than the other way around."
His statement sparked widespread debate on social media.
While many resonated with his approach to life and relationships, others argued that love and companionship is just as important as career success.
Meanwhile, Atif Aslam shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day post featuring his wife, Sara Bharwana.
The post included a series of intimate moments from their trips and meals together.