Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day  

Tom Cruise was spotted alongside actress Ana de Armas a day before Valentine's Day.
The 62-year-old American actor and the Cuban-Spanish actress were seen entering a popular restaurant for a cosy dinner in London's Soho area on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
Tom and Ana were photographed with fans before they took a taxi together.
During the outing, the Top Gun: Maverick star was wearing a navy blue suit jacket, which he paired with matching pants and a beige button-down shirt.
Ana, on the other hand, wore a black top and a black jacket with coordinating pants.
As photos of Tom and Ana circulated on social media, fans began speculating about a possible romance between both actors, with one commenting, "Are they dating?"
"They look good together," another fan penned.
For those unaware, before Ana, Tom was married to Katie Holmes, with whom he parted ways in 2012 after six years of marriage.
He was also previously married to actress Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001.
Ana also exchanged marital vows with her ex-husband, Marc Clotet, in 2011 and got separated in 2013.
As of now, the two are reportedly not seeing anyone, and neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas have confirmed their relationship so far.