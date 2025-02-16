Sci-Tech

Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear

Recently, a mother has revealed how she uses a lesser-known feature on Alexa to help her son fall sleep

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear
Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear

Do your kids also give you a hard time when it comes to sleeping?

Recently, a mother has revealed how she uses a lesser-known feature on Alexa to help her son fall sleep.

A mother of two, named Sam, posted a video on TikTok to share a trick about how an Amazon Alexa can help children feel safe and relaxed at bedtime by confirming that their room is secure.

Sam explained in the video caption that her young toddler was going through a phase where he was afraid of monsters, which was preventing him from sleeping well.

She mentioned that they had tried different solutions such as changing beds, using nightlights and giving him teddy bears but nothing worked to calm his fear.

However, she then found a hidden feature on their Alexa assistant that has helped, saying, “I think this is the key that will crack my toddler’s fear of monsters in his room!"

"Did you know your Alexa device could do this," she wrote on the video, adding, “This is perfect if you have a child who is scared of monsters in their room."

She records a video of her young son, resting on an inflatable bed in his pajamas.

After that, she shifts her focus to the Alexa device placed in the corner of the room.

She said, “Alexa, enable monster check,” to which Alexa replied, "Okay, here's monster check. Welcome to monster check. Please state the area you would like to scan for monsters."

The mom replies that she wants the bedroom scanned.

Alexa then replied, “Scanning all surfaces for monsters in the bedroom... no monsters were found in the bedroom.”

The video then transitions to another scene where the boy appears happier after being assured that there are no monsters.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn

Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

Wedding bells for Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia?

ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
ByteDance shakes up AI industry with Goku AI launch
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on ISS deny feeling ‘stranded or stuck’
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
WhatsApp rolls out feature to track username updates in chats
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
Sam Altman, OpenAI board, unanimously rejects Musk's purchase offer
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
WhatsApp’s new feature lets users add social media links to their profiles
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin cuts 10% of jobs amid SpaceX competition
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
TikTok returns to Apple, Google US app stores amid Trump ban delay
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Musk threatens to pull $97.4B OpenAI bid over non-profit status
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
Honda-Nissan $60 billion merger deal falls apart
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
Elon Musk’s X settles lawsuit with Donald Trump over account ban
OpenAI board yet to receive Elon Musk $97.4 billion takeover bid
OpenAI board yet to receive Elon Musk $97.4 billion takeover bid