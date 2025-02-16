Discover Alexa’s hidden trick that helps kids sleep without fear

Do your kids also give you a hard time when it comes to sleeping?
Recently, a mother has revealed how she uses a lesser-known feature on Alexa to help her son fall sleep.
A mother of two, named Sam, posted a video on TikTok to share a trick about how an Amazon Alexa can help children feel safe and relaxed at bedtime by confirming that their room is secure.
Sam explained in the video caption that her young toddler was going through a phase where he was afraid of monsters, which was preventing him from sleeping well.
She mentioned that they had tried different solutions such as changing beds, using nightlights and giving him teddy bears but nothing worked to calm his fear.
However, she then found a hidden feature on their Alexa assistant that has helped, saying, “I think this is the key that will crack my toddler’s fear of monsters in his room!"
"Did you know your Alexa device could do this," she wrote on the video, adding, “This is perfect if you have a child who is scared of monsters in their room."
She records a video of her young son, resting on an inflatable bed in his pajamas.
After that, she shifts her focus to the Alexa device placed in the corner of the room.
She said, “Alexa, enable monster check,” to which Alexa replied, "Okay, here's monster check. Welcome to monster check. Please state the area you would like to scan for monsters."
The mom replies that she wants the bedroom scanned.
Alexa then replied, “Scanning all surfaces for monsters in the bedroom... no monsters were found in the bedroom.”
The video then transitions to another scene where the boy appears happier after being assured that there are no monsters.