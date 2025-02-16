John Legend, Chrissy Teigen remember late pet on Valentine's Day  

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen paid heartfelt tribute to their deceased dog on Valentine's Day.
The couple took to their Instagram accounts on Friday, February 14th, to share an emotional video clip featuring themselves and their late pet in a joint post.
In the viral footage, John and Chrissy could be heard singing a song, L-O-V-E, for their late dog Penny.
The video begins with a throwback clip of the two wearing pink outfits, while the singer was holding their pet and they were singing the initial lyrics of the song.
Each verse of the song then cuts to the couple holding a different family pet, as well as a new wardrobe change from Teigen with each successive shot.
The video ended with the shot of the duo finishing their song, but this time the 46-year-old singer-songwriter was holding their pet’s ashes.
John's wife, Chrissy, penned a heartwarming caption for her post that read, "Ok I get John’s key change frustration now hahaha happy Valentine’s Day, lovers."
Last month, the 39-year-old American model announced the death of their dog, who peacefully passed away in sleep, on January 25th.
For those unaware, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen exchanged marital vows in 2013. They are also parents to their four kids, including Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander.