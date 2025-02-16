Entertainment

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen remember late pet on Valentine's Day

The 'All of Me' crooner John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot in 2013

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen remember late pet on Valentine's Day  

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen paid heartfelt tribute to their deceased dog on Valentine's Day.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts on Friday, February 14th, to share an emotional video clip featuring themselves and their late pet in a joint post.

In the viral footage, John and Chrissy could be heard singing a song, L-O-V-E, for their late dog Penny.

The video begins with a throwback clip of the two wearing pink outfits, while the singer was holding their pet and they were singing the initial lyrics of the song.

Each verse of the song then cuts to the couple holding a different family pet, as well as a new wardrobe change from Teigen with each successive shot.

The video ended with the shot of the duo finishing their song, but this time the 46-year-old singer-songwriter was holding their pet’s ashes.

John's wife, Chrissy, penned a heartwarming caption for her post that read, "Ok I get John’s key change frustration now hahaha happy Valentine’s Day, lovers."

Last month, the 39-year-old American model announced the death of their dog, who peacefully passed away in sleep, on January 25th.

For those unaware, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen exchanged marital vows in 2013. They are also parents to their four kids, including Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. 

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies at age 24 after tragic fall

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate

Ronaldo Nazário drops bombshell on his 'worst' ever teammate
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel

Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel

David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors
David Harbour jumps on dating bandwagon amid Lily Allen split rumors
Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history
Taylor Swift sets new milestone in UK music history
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Valentine's Day with her adorable kids
Khloé Kardashian celebrates Valentine's Day with her adorable kids
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's divorce drama takes new turn
Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'
Jacob Elordi shares drastic weight loss journey for POW drama 'Narrow Road'
‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
‘The Bachelorette’ alum Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory
Jay-Z takes legal action against accuser's rep after lawsuit victory
Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot
Megan Thee Stallion rings in 30th birthday with sizzling photoshoot
Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies
Dua Lipa celebrates boyfriend Callum Turner's birthday with silly selfies
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spend quality time on Valentine's Day
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal
Selena Gomez shares intimate details about Benny Blanco's ‘really sweet’ proposal