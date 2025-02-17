Kim Kardashian returns to 'SNL' stage for golden jubilee celebration 

Kim Kardashian made a surprise return to the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The 44-year-old socialite took to the stage to deliver her special performance, which she prepared for the golden jubilee celebrations of the superhit sketch-comedy program.
Kim teamed up with Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, and Fred Armisen as they mimicked the singing and dancing Maharelle sisters' characters.
Meanwhile, Ferrell portrayed the role as Robert Goulet and considered choosing one as a wife, as reported by Page Six magazine.
At one point, fellow artist Kristen Wiig cheekily played the drums on the Skims founder's backside.
This appearance of The Kardashians star at the show marked her much-anticipated return, as she was last seen on the SNL three years ago.
According to media reports, the mother-of-four made her hosting debut on the TV show back in October 2021.
At the time, her former husband and popular rapper, Kanye West, assisted her with the performance and even suggested a few lines for the opening monologue and costumes.
Apart from Kim Kardashian, several Hollywood A-listers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Martin Short, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and more, have attended the star-studded event.