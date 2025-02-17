Entertainment

Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?

Kim Soo-hyun’s rumored girlfriend, Kim Sae-ron, breathed her last at the age of 24

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025

Kim Sae-ron’s death seemingly has a hidden message for her rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun!

On Sunday, February 16, the Bloodhound actress was found dead at her residence in Seoul by her pal, who was there to visit the actress, but ended up calling the local police to report.

While there is no update on Kim Sae-ron’s possible cause of death or what pushed her to take such a cruel step, her ties to the famous South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun could be a reason, speculate some social media users.

In March 2024, the actress sparked dating rumors with the Queen of Tears actor by posting an intimate selfie with him, with their cheeks touching each other’s, which was then immediately deleted.

Later on, the actor’s agency, Gold Medalist, quashed the speculations by issuing a statement, calling the rumors “groundless.”

However, Sae-ron’s death, which was reported on February 16, coincides with Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday, sparking rumors among some fans if the timing carries a secret message for the actor, which could be the actress’s unresolved feelings or a silent gesture towards him.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, in an official statement, mourned the death of the actress.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate news of Kim Sae-ron’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences and wish for her to rest in peace,” they wrote.

Kim Sae-ron was famous for her roles in Mirror of the Witch, Bloodhound, and The Man from Nowhere.

