Jennifer Lopez faces humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is hit with yet another humiliating career setback!
On Tuesday, February 18, Radaronline, in its new article, reported that the Unstoppable actress is “badly” affected by the new showbiz blow she has faced while finalizing divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Recently, the Golden Raspberry Award, or the Razzies, which honors the worst films released, announced the nominations list for its 45th award ceremony.
In the upcoming Razzies, JLo is nominated for the “Worst Actress” Razzie for her performance in 2024 film Atlas, marking it a huge career blow for the starlet after being hit with multiple back-to-back flops.
Along with this major diss, the Marry Me starlet was also recently bashed for her self-produced film This Is Me… Now, followed by cancel tour dates due to low sales, forcing Lopez to come up with the excuse that she wanted to spend time with kids.
"Jennifer is taking it very badly. At this point, she feels like she can't catch a break. Last year was by far the toughest of her life,” told an insider to the outlet.
As the Razzie nominations came just in time of her divorce with the Deep Water actor, it made the actress feel more humiliated, with the source claiming that “her ego is crushed.”
Jennifer Lopez finalized divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck in February 2025.