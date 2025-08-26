North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome

North West stepped out in gothic style with mom Kim Kardashian in Rome, sparking a frenzy on social media.
Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo shared a TikTok video from their getaway, styled in a matching all-black ensemble.
For the outing, North styled her hair in bright blue pigtails, wearing a ruffled skirt, a corset-style black top, platform boots and a leather Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped handbag.
While the SKIMS founder slipped into a figure-hugging silk dress as they danced to Destroy Lonely's If Looks Could Kill track.
Aside from the viral video, North and Kim were also spotted on Sunday, August 24, leaving Rome's Pierluigi Restaurant after their dinner.
The 44-year-old, who also shares kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm with ex Kanye West, looked in great spirits while enjoying quality time with her eldest.
Kim and Kanye notably finalised their divorce in November 2022 after tying the knot in 2014.
Prior to the edgy-styled outing, the reality TV star admitted that she occasionally goes to her older daughter for fashion advice.
While speaking with Vogue's correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, Kardashian shared that she brings the 12-year-old with her for big nights so she can watch her get ready for any event.