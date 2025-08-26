Home / Entertainment

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome

North West embraced gothic style with electric blue hair for a Rome outing with mom Kim Kardashian

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome
North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome

North West stepped out in gothic style with mom Kim Kardashian in Rome, sparking a frenzy on social media.

Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo shared a TikTok video from their getaway, styled in a matching all-black ensemble.

For the outing, North styled her hair in bright blue pigtails, wearing a ruffled skirt, a corset-style black top, platform boots and a leather Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped handbag.

While the SKIMS founder slipped into a figure-hugging silk dress as they danced to Destroy Lonely's If Looks Could Kill track.

Kim Kardashian and North West in Rome
Kim Kardashian and North West in Rome 

Aside from the viral video, North and Kim were also spotted on Sunday, August 24, leaving Rome's Pierluigi Restaurant after their dinner.

The 44-year-old, who also shares kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and 6-year-old Psalm with ex Kanye West, looked in great spirits while enjoying quality time with her eldest.

Kim and Kanye notably finalised their divorce in November 2022 after tying the knot in 2014.

Prior to the edgy-styled outing, the reality TV star admitted that she occasionally goes to her older daughter for fashion advice.

While speaking with Vogue's correspondent Emma Chamberlain on the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, Kardashian shared that she brings the 12-year-old with her for big nights so she can watch her get ready for any event.

You Might Like:

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest
The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested while walking on LA street partially naked

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory
The 'Unstoppable' starlet will appear in new movie, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', in October this year

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’
The ‘Daisies’ singer showers love on his wife, Hailey Bieber, with a romantic Instagram post

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband
Nicole Franzel and her husband, Victor Arroyo, tied the knot in March 2021

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons
The ‘Birthday’ hitmaker Jennifer Lopez stuns in chic white look during a delightful Hamptons outing

Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52
A popular Baltimore-born stand-up comedian, was tragically shot and killed in Southaven, Mississippi, last week

Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party

Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party
Selena Gomez fuels wedding rumors with fiancé Benny Blanco after being spotted enjoying her bachelorette bash with pals in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha

Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party

Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party
Selena Gomez reportedly celebrated a bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack

Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack
Hailey Bieber spills love to close friend on her 30th birthday, just days After celebrating son Jack's special day

Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday

Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed three children during almost a decade-long marriage