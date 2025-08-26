Home / Entertainment

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest

The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested while walking on LA street partially naked

Lil Nas X has denied charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after he was detained last week while wandering the streets of LA in his underwear.

The rapper – whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill – appeared in court on Monday, August 25, where four felony charges were filed against him, which could cause detainment in prison for a few years.

The LA District Attorney's Office confirmed the charges being three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Lil Nas X was initially arrested in LA when police responded to a call about a man strolling the streets partially naked.

He was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose after the incident in the early hours of Thursday.

As reported by CBS, the 26-year-old artist was arraigned in an LA courthouse on Monday. His bail was set at $75,000.

The rapper is expected to release his much-anticipated second studio album Dreamboy, later this year and has recently teased new music on Instagram.

Lil Nas X became the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award, an honour which he secured with Old Town Road in 2019.

The song also won two Grammys and broke the record for the longest-running number one song on the Billboard Hot 100, after 17 weeks at the top of the charts.

