Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest 

Lil Nas X has denied charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after he was detained last week while wandering the streets of LA in his underwear.
The rapper – whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill – appeared in court on Monday, August 25, where four felony charges were filed against him, which could cause detainment in prison for a few years.
The LA District Attorney's Office confirmed the charges being three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.
Lil Nas X was initially arrested in LA when police responded to a call about a man strolling the streets partially naked.
He was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose after the incident in the early hours of Thursday.
As reported by CBS, the 26-year-old artist was arraigned in an LA courthouse on Monday. His bail was set at $75,000.
The rapper is expected to release his much-anticipated second studio album Dreamboy, later this year and has recently teased new music on Instagram.
Lil Nas X became the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award, an honour which he secured with Old Town Road in 2019.
The song also won two Grammys and broke the record for the longest-running number one song on the Billboard Hot 100, after 17 weeks at the top of the charts.