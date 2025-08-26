Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork

Taylor Swift has given fans another surprise ahead of The Life of a Showgirl release with the third vinyl collection.
On Monday, August 25, the gold rush crooner sent Swifties into another spiral when she released a brand new countdown clock for 4 p.m. ET and dropped The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne vinyl collection.
Just like its previous two predecessor, the limited edition vinyl collections will be available in an online store for 48 hours. The vinyl is available in two options: under bright lights pearlescent and red lipstick & lace transparent.
With the new vinyl came a new stunning click of Taylor, in which the Lover singer was covered with burnt-orange feathers, paired with a silver bejewelled headpiece featuring star shapes.
The social media post accompanied with the caption, noting, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours while supplies last."
Prior to the exciting social media post, the 14-time Grammy winner had released two other vinyl collections, titled The Shiny Bug, and Baby, That's Show Business
Monday's reveal marked the latest in the rollout of Taylor's highly anticipated album, which officially kicked off since her appearance on boyfriend Tavis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.
The Life of a Showgirl will mark Taylor Swift's first full-length since 2024's The Tortured Poets Department and will feature 12 tracks, with Sabrina Carpenter lending her voice for the title track, release date set for October 3.