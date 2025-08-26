Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork

The pop star is set to released her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3

Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork
Taylor Swift drops third vinyl cover with jaw-dropping artwork

Taylor Swift has given fans another surprise ahead of The Life of a Showgirl release with the third vinyl collection.

On Monday, August 25, the gold rush crooner sent Swifties into another spiral when she released a brand new countdown clock for 4 p.m. ET and dropped The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne vinyl collection.

Just like its previous two predecessor, the limited edition vinyl collections will be available in an online store for 48 hours. The vinyl is available in two options: under bright lights pearlescent and red lipstick & lace transparent.


With the new vinyl came a new stunning click of Taylor, in which the Lover singer was covered with burnt-orange feathers, paired with a silver bejewelled headpiece featuring star shapes.

The social media post accompanied with the caption, noting, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours while supplies last."

Prior to the exciting social media post, the 14-time Grammy winner had released two other vinyl collections, titled The Shiny Bug, and Baby, That's Show Business

Monday's reveal marked the latest in the rollout of Taylor's highly anticipated album, which officially kicked off since her appearance on boyfriend Tavis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

The Life of a Showgirl will mark Taylor Swift's first full-length since 2024's The Tortured Poets Department and will feature 12 tracks, with Sabrina Carpenter lending her voice for the title track, release date set for October 3.

You Might Like:

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA arrest
The 'Old Town Road' rapper was arrested while walking on LA street partially naked

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome

North West towers over mom Kim Kardashian in 5-inch platform boots in Rome
North West embraced gothic style with electric blue hair for a Rome outing with mom Kim Kardashian

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory

Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory
The 'Unstoppable' starlet will appear in new movie, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', in October this year

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’

Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’
The ‘Daisies’ singer showers love on his wife, Hailey Bieber, with a romantic Instagram post

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband

'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband
Nicole Franzel and her husband, Victor Arroyo, tied the knot in March 2021

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez exudes diva vibes in white as she poses in dreamy Hamptons
The ‘Birthday’ hitmaker Jennifer Lopez stuns in chic white look during a delightful Hamptons outing

Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52
A popular Baltimore-born stand-up comedian, was tragically shot and killed in Southaven, Mississippi, last week

Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party

Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party
Selena Gomez fuels wedding rumors with fiancé Benny Blanco after being spotted enjoying her bachelorette bash with pals in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha

Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party

Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party
Selena Gomez reportedly celebrated a bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack

Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack
Hailey Bieber spills love to close friend on her 30th birthday, just days After celebrating son Jack's special day