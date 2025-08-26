Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively confront new twist as judge decodes private texts 

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are confronting a new twist as the judge unsealed their private emails and texts amid the ongoing legal war.
On Monday, August 25, the court revealed several significant documents indicating that Judge Lewis J. Liman of the New York City Court advised last week that certain emails and text messages obtained by lawyers be decoded.
One of the emails showed the text messages between Baldoni and his publicist in which the 41-year-old actor-director shared his official screenshot of an Instagram profile that was an "example of someone trolling" his It Ends With Us co-star, as it seemed a fake account.
Additionally, the documents obtained by Page Six also highlighted an exchange between the Jane the Virgin actor and members of his PR team, asking for an update on how things were going.
To which one person replied that Baldoni and his wife, Emily, were photographed out and about, to which the actor gave an unexpected reaction as he did not recognise the cameras while on an outing outside of Los Angeles.
In addition to these text messages, the documents also mentioned that the father-of-two, who was accused of harassing Lively in her December 2024 filing, hired Street Relations for their "communication and consulting services" for three months for a total of $30,000.
As per the media reports, his business partner, Jamey Heath, at Wayfarer Studios, cofounded by Baldoni, sent a text message to a person claiming that he hired a "crisis management team" that cost "$9 million."
As of now, Blake Lively, who initiated the legal battle against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, has not commented on the Judge's documents.
It is pertinent to mention that the two are expected to face off during their upcoming court trial, which is scheduled for March 2026.