Meghan Markle gets accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’

  • February 18, 2025
Meghan Markle has seemingly been accused of using her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for “advertising” by royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex announced that she has changed the name of her lifestyle brand from American Rivera Orchard to As Ever.

As reported by The Sun, her daughter Lilibet’s photo has been featured on the As Ever website.

A royal author Hugo Vickers told the media outlet that her decision to show kids seems like a commercial move for “advertisement.”

“I'm personally rather against people using their children for advertising purposes, especially when their children are officially members of the Royal Family,” he said.

The expert added, “They've been given princely titles. So, once again it's exploiting the royal side, and also…we don't often see the children. In fact, do we ever see them full on? We see the back of the head, occasionally, or we see a hand, or we see something. It's all rather tantalising.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to save their kids from the media spotlight in the past.

They are also vocal about the negative impact of media on children.

