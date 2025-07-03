Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?

Major reason behind Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding revealed

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?

No wonder all eyes were on Sydney Sweeney during the extravagant wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Still, it remains a major question among celebrity watchers why the gorgeous actress was invited, despite having no known personal ties or friendship with the newlywed couple.

While speaking to Page Six, multiple sources revealed a lesser-known connection between the 27-year-old American actress and the billionaire couple.

According to the insiders, the Euphoria actress is soon going to star in Bezos’s Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming highly anticipated film, which served as a reason behind her attending the couple’s Venice nuptials.

The sources also shared that Sweeney “is not friends with either one of them,” but “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood,” since she was invited.

As reported by Variety last month, the Immaculate starlet will be playing lead role in Split Fiction – based on a hit video game of the same name.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, known for the 2024 blockbuster Wicked, and penned by the authors of Deadpool and Wolverine, the forthcoming film promises to deliver a thrilling experience for fans.

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly, a 54-year-old American journalist and attorney, made a sexist remark about Sydney Sweeney during the Monday episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, claiming that she was invited at the wedding solely because of her “enormous breasts.”

“Sydney Sweeney’s the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with. How does she wind up there?” she stated on the show.

Kelly continued, “If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez’s colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that’s normal,” adding, “That’s what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends.”

“Or, Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, OK, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I’ll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan,” the journalist added.

Notably, Sydney Sweeney has not responded to Megyn Kelly’s comments.

Read more : Entertainment
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian reveals poignant lesson she learned from divorce with Lamar Odom
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
Connie Francis' hit track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ recently became viral on social media platforms
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora has revealed how Beyoncé became her "protector" during the challenging time
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
The Up All Night tour hitmaker and the ‘Argo’ actor make major move with mutual understanding months after their high-profile divorce
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found not guilty of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs won’t be released on bail after being found guilty of serious charges in high-profile trial
Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with nostalgic trip
Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with nostalgic trip
The Disney star was announced a honoree of the Walk of Fame’s 2026 class during a press conference on Wednesday
‘Last of Us’ Shocker: Neil Druckmann steps down from HBO series
‘Last of Us’ Shocker: Neil Druckmann steps down from HBO series
Neil Druckmann will completely shift to his role at 'Naughty Dog', including writing and directing the studio’s exhilarating next game
Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless
Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless
'F1' star opened up about the two female costars who left him starstruck
Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges
Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was still found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking