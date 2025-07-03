Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?

No wonder all eyes were on Sydney Sweeney during the extravagant wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Still, it remains a major question among celebrity watchers why the gorgeous actress was invited, despite having no known personal ties or friendship with the newlywed couple.
While speaking to Page Six, multiple sources revealed a lesser-known connection between the 27-year-old American actress and the billionaire couple.
According to the insiders, the Euphoria actress is soon going to star in Bezos’s Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming highly anticipated film, which served as a reason behind her attending the couple’s Venice nuptials.
The sources also shared that Sweeney “is not friends with either one of them,” but “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood,” since she was invited.
As reported by Variety last month, the Immaculate starlet will be playing lead role in Split Fiction – based on a hit video game of the same name.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, known for the 2024 blockbuster Wicked, and penned by the authors of Deadpool and Wolverine, the forthcoming film promises to deliver a thrilling experience for fans.
Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly, a 54-year-old American journalist and attorney, made a sexist remark about Sydney Sweeney during the Monday episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, claiming that she was invited at the wedding solely because of her “enormous breasts.”
“Sydney Sweeney’s the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with. How does she wind up there?” she stated on the show.
Kelly continued, “If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez’s colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that’s normal,” adding, “That’s what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends.”
“Or, Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, OK, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I’ll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan,” the journalist added.
Notably, Sydney Sweeney has not responded to Megyn Kelly’s comments.