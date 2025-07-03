Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign

Hailey Bieber shares delightful news about the new summer product of skin care brand

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |


Hailey Bieber has finally announced a new products of Rhode!

On Wednesday, July 3, the skin care brand debuted its latest Peptide lip tint.

The Vogue super-model shared the exciting news by posting pictures from the product campaign, in which she was rocking a Y2K-style gold belly chain.

Hailey also got candid about the new product in a video posted by the brand.

She said, “I really wanted to keep it simple as I usually do and not over-conceptualize it. I want it to feel beautiful, natural and organic. There wasn’t a big concept behind it — he really is the concept of the campaign along with the Glazing Mist.”

Justin Bieber’s wife added, “I didn’t want anything to feel too on the nose with ‘Babygirl.’ I never want to make anything feel gimmicky and the undertone of it all is there. I wanted it to feel chic and sporty.”

Hailey’s peptide lip tint is one of rhode's most popular products to date. As per the brand website, the limited edition "lemontini" shade is a "shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail.”

Rhode’s new product, Lemontini Peptide lip tint, will be available online starting July 14.

