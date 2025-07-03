Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian has made a sombre confession about divorce with Lamar Odom.
The reality TV star got candid about her split with the former professional basketball player during latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, aired on July 2.
Khloé shared, “I feel like I’ve had many moments that sort of prepared me for other situations in my life, where I was able to endure them. So I feel like everything that happens in our lives is meant to happen, and even if they’re not all positive situations, I do think that there’s steps in why things happen to you.”
The former couple, who got married in September 2009, got divorced on December 17, 2016.
She added, “For example, with me and my ex-husband. Me going through such a public divorce and handling that — and yes, it was between him and I, and it was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing — it was so public.”
The Good American founder admitted that she had never dealt with something so public before, but she had handled it with the support of her family.
After her split from Lamar, Khloé started dating Tristan Thompson.